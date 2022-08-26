Woman, 91, forced to wait 42 hours for ambulance after suspected head injury

A 91-year-old woman was forced to wait 42 hours for an ambulance after suffering a head injury.

Despite voluntary first responders who work alongside the South Western Ambulance Service attending the incident in 70 minutes, an ambulance did not arrive for two days.

The voluntary service helped Molly's daughter, Sandra, to lift her up from the floor - but Sandra had to move her mum into a commode each time she needed to go to the bathroom as she continued to suffer in pain.

"It’s not right," Sandra said. "People will die.

"I don’t think my mum, who is very frail, would have survived if she had stayed on the floor without the voluntary service. We’re relying on a voluntary service to pick people up and save their lives.

"I don't think my mum's body would have withstood being on the hard, cold, tiled floor for that long."

Sandra says she initially called the emergency services on August 9 and continued to call them every six hours until the ambulance finally turned up at 7am on August 11.

“It’s not a criticism of the NHS or the ambulance service. It’s a criticism of the government who are failing social care.

“When you call 999, you can hear it, you can hear they are under incredible strain. They are so desperate because they are unable to deliver the services that they want to.

"I spoke to the paramedics and they kept repeating 'all we do is apologise, we just keep apologising to everyone' and I can't imagine how hard it is to keep apologising for something that is out of your control."

Sandra said she was terrified every time she lifted her mother.

"I didn’t know if I was making everything worse," she said.

"We didn’t know what was going on with her head injury. I stayed up the night thinking they’d arrive any moment... but they didn’t."

Sandra said when paramedics did arrive, they checked her mum over and said 'all her levels were fine' before warning her she would likely have to wait hours longer in an ambulance when she arrived at the hospital. The family then made the decision to keep Molly at home.

However, Molly ended up being taken to Derriford Hospital later by another ambulance on the advice of her GP. She remains in the hospital on its oncology ward.

Sandra said: “I have power of attorney for my mum and when the paramedics said she’d be waiting just as long in the ambulance to get into the emergency department, I wasn’t going to do that to her.

"It was a hard decision, we were given a choice but strongly advised against Mum going to A&E.

"Mum doesn’t want to make a fuss, and I don’t want to blame anyone, everyone who helped Mum was amazing, it’s not the paramedics' fault. But she still had to wait 42 hours before an ambulance came and they didn’t even take her.”

Sandra says she's grateful for the care her mother has received at Derriford Hospital and does not blame NHS staff for the issues they have faced.

She said: “This isn’t a problem caused by the ambulance service but a lack of funding for social care which is blocking beds, that’s what I want to highlight.”

Ambulances waiting at Derriford Hospital

A spokesperson for the South Western Ambulance Service NHS Foundation Trust (SWASFT) said: "One of our dedicated Community First Responders arrived on scene within 70 minutes of the 999 call being made, well within the response time for the category of the call.

“The whole health and social care system has been under sustained pressure for many months now, this means that some patients are having to wait longer for an ambulance than they would expect.

“Our performance has not returned to pre-pandemic levels, partly due to handover delays at emergency departments.

“We are working with our partners in the NHS and across social care to ensure our ambulance clinicians can get back out on the road as quickly as possible, to respond to other 999 calls and improve the service that patients receive.”

A spokesperson for University Hospitals Plymouth NHS Trust said: “We recognise that patients are waiting in ambulances when they should be seen more quickly in the Emergency Department while we experience exceptional challenges in health and social care including continuing cases of Covid-19.

"This is not a situation we want for any of our patients and our dedicated staff are working extremely hard to make sure patients are seen in order of clinical need.

“We apologise to anyone who experiences a long wait and thank those who have been waiting for the kindness and understanding they are showing to our staff.”

NHS England has been contacted for a comment.