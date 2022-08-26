A woman has died after getting into difficulty in the water at Perranporth Beach.

Around 4pm yesterday (25 August) HM Coastguard received a 999-call reporting two people in difficulty in the water at Droskyn, Perranporth.

RNLI Lifeguards from Perranporth and the coastguard rescue team from St Agnes were sent to help along with the coastguard helicopter from Newquay and the Air Ambulance.

South West Ambulance Service and Devon and Cornwall Police were also sent to assist.

A spokesperson for the coastguard said: "One person self-recovered to shore. A woman was recovered from the water by lifeguards, CPR was given however, they were declared deceased by a paramedic at the incident."