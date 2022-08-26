Woman raped by van driver on outskirts of Gloucester

A woman was raped by a van driver who pulled over and pushed her to the ground on the outskirts of Gloucester.

A police hunt is underway for a suspect after the incident in Highnam on Sunday (21 August).

The man, who was driving a white van, pulled over into a gravel layby on Two Mile Lane and approached a woman at around 4.30pm.

He pushed her to the ground, and sexually assaulted and raped her before leaving the scene in his vehicle.

The suspect is described as a white, tanned man, aged in his mid to late 20s, with short dark hair.

Specialist officers have been working with the victim for the past week while the investigation has progressed with CCTV searches and forensic works.

Gloucestershire Police are appealing for anyone who has any information, relevant CCTV or dashcam footage to come forward.

Officers are asking anyone who may have witnessed the incident, the suspect or the vehicle in the area at the time to get in touch and quote incident 348 of 21 August.