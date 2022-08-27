A man was punched in the face after someone jumped out of a car and attempted to steal his dog in Gloucester.

The attack happened on Thursday (25 August) at around 10.30pm on Reservoir Road - a popular dog walking spot in Robinswood.

Gloucestershire Police officers say the dog walker was walking along the road when a man jumped out of a a white BMW and grabbed his pet.

A spokesperson from Gloucestershire Constabulary said: "As the victim tried to pick up his dog, the man punched him in the face and continued to try and get the dog.

"He was unsuccessful in his attempts and then ran back to the car. The vehicle was described as being an old style BMW."

Police officers say the dog was unharmed in the incident. They're asking anyone with information to get in contact with them, quoting incident 516 of 25 August.