Business owners in one of the Cotswolds' most popular destinations say that despite visiting numbers returning to near pre-pandemic levels, tourists are cutting their spending.

Bourton-on-the-Water attracts hundreds of thousands of visitors a year, many of whom travel from across the globe to visit the village.

"We're seeing lots of people and lots of visitors to the village," Janice Mills from the Cotswold Perfumery, told ITV News.

But across the village at clothing store Chestnuts Fashion Fix, owner Sarita Tapper says her business is facing a new problem.

Sarita Tapper at Chestnuts says she's notice fewer people wanting to spend in her shop.

Sarita gets around half her trade from domestic coach trips, and she says high fuel costs have seen numbers of coaches drop, and she says the British visitors that do come are spending less.

"The village can be packed outside, but it doesn't mean to say you're getting the footfall in the shop", she said.

"They stay outside, have a drink, have their fish and chips. They're not coming into the shop as much as they would normally do."

At La Reine cafe down the road, owners Ella and Olivier have seen a similar problem, with this summer proving to be much quieter than last year.

"They don't spend as much", Olivier said. "If you go on the green, most people will bring their own picnic. It's been quite a big change", he added.