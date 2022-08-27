A motorcyclist has died after a crash on Portland in Dorset.

Emergency services were called at around 2.45 this morning (27 August) to Portland Beach Road after receiving reports of a single-vehicle collision.

The rider of the white Honda motorcycle – a man aged in his 50s from Nottinghamshire – was taken to hospital for treatment, where he later died.

The road is currently closed to motorists so an investigation into the cause of the crash can be carried out.

Police Sergeant Lee Savage, of Dorset Police's traffic unit, said: “Our thoughts are with the family and friends of the man at this difficult time.

“An investigation is underway to establish the full circumstances of the incident and I am appealing for anyone who saw what happened, or may have relevant dashcam footage, to please come forward.

“I am particularly keen to speak to anyone who drove through the location from Ferrybridge toward Portland between approximately 2am and 2.45am and may have important dashcam footage to help my investigation.

“Finally, I would like to thank the public for their patience and understanding while the road closure is in place. This is absolutely necessary to allow us to carry out a thorough examination of the scene.”

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to contact Dorset Police at 101@dorset.pnn.police.uk or by calling 101, quoting incident number 27:76.