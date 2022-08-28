Firefighters were called to tackle a huge blaze which broke out in a barn in Lauceston, Cornwall.

At just after midnight this morning (28 August) the fire service received multiple calls reporting the fire in the Lewannick area.

Crews from Launceston and Callington attended and found the barn 'well alight'.

Two fire appliances and a water carrier will remain at the barn overnight.

Appliances from St Dennis, Fowey, Loe, Wadebridge and Bodmin were brought to the scene by crews to help put out the flames.

At around 8.45pm today (28 August) crews said in an update that two fire appliances and a water carrier will remain at the barn overnight.

A spokesperson from St. Dennis Community Fire Station said: "The fire involves a large amount of baled straw and will burn for some time.

"Good progress being made, however the fire is still visible from the main roads surrounding it and Critical Control are still receiving multiple repeat calls for this incident."