The 'once forgotten' pub named one of the best in the UK

A ‘once forgotten’ pub in Gloucester has been crowned the best in the South West - and is now competing to be named the UK’s top pub.

The Pelican Inn, on St Mary’s Street in Gloucester, has been given the Best Pub award from the Campaign for Real Ale (CAMRA).

The competition has been running since 1998 and aims to find the best pub in the UK each year.

CAMRA said: “It’s all about finding the cream of the crop and the best place for you to enjoy a pint of real ale”.

Mike Hall took over The Pelican Inn 10 years ago and the pub has since become a popular destination for locals.

He said it is “fantastically humbling” to win the award.

He added: "The foundation of our success here is built on our relationship with Wye Valley Brewery. They afforded us the time to re-establish a once forgotten Gloucester pub with real ale at its absolute heart. How the pub has since evolved over the past 10 years has been the most wonderfully rewarding experience of my life.

"Thank you to everyone who has journeyed with us.”

The Pelican is not the only Gloucestershire venue to win regional best this year, as Cheltenham’s Motor Club has won Regional Club of the Year for 2022.

Peter Bridle, CAMRA’s director for the South West, said: “These awards recognise the high standards of each of these outlets, not only in the quality of the beers they sell but also of the service and welcome they offer and the ambience and exacting standards they achieve.

“The competition helps to showcase quality pubs around the UK that are worth seeking out and visiting.

"The South West region covers a huge area from the Cotswold in the north of Gloucestershire right down to Cornwall.

“There are many great pubs and clubs in the region so to be overall winners in their categories reflects the ambitious standards they accomplish.

"The last two and a half years have been particularly difficult for the hospitality industry. It is great to see the Cheltenham Motor Club and the Pelican Inn maintaining such high standards and encouraging people to keep coming back.”

The pub and club will now enter the next stage of each respective competition, to compete for the top title of national pub or club of the year.