Three seriously injured after crash on major route between Bath and the M4

Three people have been seriously injured after a crash on the A46 near Bath.

It happened just before 10pm last night (27 August) on the A-road near the Hartley lane junction outside Upper Swainswick.

Emergency services took two men and a woman with serious injuries to Southmead Hospital for treatment.

Two other people involved in the crash have been treated for minor injuries.

The major route between Bath and the M4 has now reopened, but police officers are appealing to anyone with information to get in touch.

"Anyone who witnessed the collision or has dashcam which could help us is asked to phone 101 and provide the call handler with the reference 5222207401."