Two people have been arrested after a man was stabbed in the Easton area of Bristol.

Police and paramedics were called to Stapleton Road in the early hours of Thursday morning (25 August) where they found the man with stab wounds.

The 30-year-old required hospital treatment following the attack. He has since been discharged.

Two men aged 18 and 25 are being questioned by Avon and Somerset Police officers in custody.

Anyone who witnessed the incident, or who has information about it who has not yet spoken with police, is asked to contact them.