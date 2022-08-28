Police officers are concerned for the welfare of a 'vulnerable' teenager who's missing from Somerset.

People are being asked to call 999 if they see 17-year-old Ellie, who is missing from Portishead, but it's thought she could be in Bristol or Weston-super-Mare.

Ellie is described as 5ft 6ins in height and of slim build. She has red hair and was wearing blue jeans and a black jumper with a red star on it when she went missing. She is also believed to be carrying a backpack.

Anyone who's seen Ellie or knows of her whereabouts is asked to call Avon & Somerset Police and quote the log number 752 of Saturday 27 August.