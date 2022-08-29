A biker has been seriously injured and taken to hospital after a crash on the A386 at Mary Tavy.

Following the collision, a 73-year-old man from the Exeter area was arrested on suspicion of careless driving and driving whilst unfit.

He has since been released under investigation pending further enquiries.

Devon and Cornwall Police were called at around 2:30pm on Sunday 28 August following reports between a VW Tiguan and a Honda CBR 600 motorcycle.

The rider, a man in his 30s from the Launceston area, sustained serious injuries to both legs and was taken to Derriford Hospital by air ambulance.

The road was closed for several hours and was reopened at around 8pm.

Anyone who witnessed the collision and who has yet to have spoken to the police, is being asked to contact 101 quoting log number 614 28 August.