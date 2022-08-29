Armed police called to Bristol incident which left man with significant injuries

Armed police have been seen in Bristol this afternoon (August 29) after a man was 'significantly injured'.

Police tape was used to cordon off the surrounding area on A369 Pill Road in Abbots Leigh.

Officers were said to have been seen in the area, some carrying guns.

Police say incident took place roughly around the track that leads up to the Brackenwood Plant and Garden Centre and Leigh Court, next to the Pill Road junction.

A spokesman for Avon and Somerset Police said: "Emergency services were called to Abbots Leigh at about 11.20am this morning (Monday 29 August) due to concerns for the welfare of an injured man.

"The circumstances of how he came about those injuries is unclear, but witnesses reported seeing a vehicle leaving the scene. Enquiries are ongoing to trace that vehicle.

"The man was found with significant injuries to his head and hand and has been taken to hospital by paramedics.

"A search of a building near to where the man was found has been conducted by officers and a suspected cannabis grow has been identified. A scene remains in place while enquiries continue.

"At this time it is too early to speculate whether the two incidents are linked, however we will keep an open mind as our enquiries develop.

"Anyone who saw the incident in Abbots Leigh this morning is asked to call 101 and give reference number 5222208473."