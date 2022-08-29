Bristol City defender Nathan Baker has retired from football following a head injury he sustained last year.

The 31-year-old was hospitalised for 24 hours after the incident, which happened at Sheffield United on November 28, 2021.

For the past nine months he has been undergoing tests, treatment and recuperation in an effort to resume his career.

He has been advised by medical professionals that a continuation of his career would pose significant risk to his future health.

Both Bristol City and his former club Aston Villa tweeted the news earlier today (August 29).

The Midlands club said: "Everyone at Aston Villa is wishing the best to our former defender Nathan Baker, who has today retired from football on medical grounds”

Baker joined Bristol City on loan from Aston Villa in 2015 before moving permanently for a fee of £3.5 million.

He made 138 appearances for the club, scoring three goals in his time at Ashton Gate.