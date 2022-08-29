Planned maintenance work to repair the lock gates at Sutton Harbour has been postponed following discussions between organising group.

The gates are Plymouth’s flood defence barrier, and provide access to the city’s marina, fish quays and the Barbican area.

Work on the lock gates was due to be carried out this autumn, after an estimated £3 million worth of repairs was announced.

Further discussions will be held between groups representing the fishing fleet and berth holders before the new dates are confirmed.

The repairs and maintenance will involve divers working underwater to repair worn lock gate cills, to ensure the locks can continue to reduce flood risk.

The repairs will provide commercial and independent benefit to Plymouth, now set to take place in 2023.

Funding for the project is allocated and work must be completed by April 2024, to maintain the integrity of the harbour.