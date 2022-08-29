Paignton Zoo has announced it will be closed today (29 March) due to a suspected case of bird flu.

The zoo says their main priority is to protect their birds, after a number of avian flu outbreaks have been reported across the region.

In a Facebook post, they wrote: “Our main priority at this time is to protect our birds and as a conservation charity we are working with the Animal and Plant Health Agency (APHA) and complying with their requirements in order to minimise the spread of this viral infection.”

It comes as people are being asked to report any sightings of dead birds to the government's Environment Agency, amid what the RSPB charity has described as the worst bird flu outbreak they have ever seen in wild birds.

The zoo will update members of the public later this afternoon (August 29) on when they can safely reopen.

Visitors with pre-booked tickets will be issued a full refund, processed over the next week.