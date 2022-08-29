A 25-year-old man is in hospital with life-threatening injuries after a crash on The Esplanade in Woolacombe.

Devon and Cornwall Police were called around 4:45am on Sunday 28 August following a collision between a red Peugeot 106 and a purple VW Transporter.

The driver of the Peugeot was initially taken to North Devon District Hospital before being transferred to Derriford Hospital with life-threatening injuries to his legs.

A male and female passenger have sustained injuries not believed to be serious and they were also taken to hospital.

The female driver of the VW Transporter sustained a fractured ankle as a result of the collision.

Following the crash, the road had to be closed for around six hours while police carried out an investigation.

Any witnesses who were in the area at the time of the collision who may have seen the incident or have dashcam footage that could help the investigation are being asked to call 101 quoting log number 210 28 August.