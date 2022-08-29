A barn has been completely destroyed by a fire that then spread to the nearby house in Bampton.

Firefighters were called to the scene on Saturday afternoon and battled the blaze for more than 24 hours.

The fire, which is believed to have been accidental, started in the barn before spreading to the annexe. The main house was saved and was largely undamaged.

The fire spread to the annexe of the neighbouring house Credit: Bampton Fire Service

Due to limited water supply at the scene, fire crews used large temporary dams as reservoirs. It allowed a constant feed of water to supply the pumps.

The fire broke out at 12.46pm on Saturday (27 August) and was fully extinguished just after 7.30am this morning (29 August).

A spokesperson for Devon and Somerset Fire and Rescue Service said: "Fire Control mobilised a number of fire engines following a call reporting a barn well alight, which was spreading to domestic premises.

"Final details are that the barn has been 100% destroyed by fire and the house 50% destroyed by fire.

The barn was completely destroyed in the blaze Credit: Bampton Fire Station

"The cause of the fire is believed to be accidental."

During their operation, some local residents experienced water supply issues because of the amount of water needed to extinguish the fire.

A spokesperson for Bampton Fire Station said: "Apologies if you were affected during this time - we have since worked with South West Water to identify the best supply to use that will not impact residents if required in future."