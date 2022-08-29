A man in his 20s has died after a crash on the A30 near Salisbury early this morning (29 August).

Emergency services were called to the collision at approximately 2.10am and found the single vehicle had crashed into a hedgerow and a telegraph pole.

A spokesperson for Wiltshire Police said: "For reasons currently unknown, a vehicle had left the carriageway on a slight right-hand bend and collided with a hedgerow and telegraph pole which caused the car to roll.

"Sadly, the driver – a local man in his 20s – died at the scene. Our thoughts are with his family at this difficult time."

The road remains closed between between Laverstock and Firsdown and is likely to remain closed for the majority of this morning.

Officers are appealing for witnesses or anyone who may have dashcam footage of the incident to call 101 and quote log number 26 of August 29.