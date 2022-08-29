A 42-year-old man has been charged with attempted murder after a woman was stabbed in Plymouth.

The 34-year-old victim was taken to Derriford Hospital by ambulance but her injuries are not considered to be life threatening. She is expected to make a full recovery.

Devon and Cornwall Police say they were called to reports of a serious assault at an address in Francis Street, Stonehouse at around 11.35pm on Saturday (27 August).

David MacCallum was arrested, and subsequently charged. He is due to appear at Plymouth Magistrates Court today (29 August).