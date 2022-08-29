Tourism chiefs from Weston-super-Mare are preparing for a busy week as drone shows celebrate its most recent art installation.

The SEE Monster is a retired oil rig from the North Sea, moved to Weston-super-Mare seafront last month (July 13) to inspire conversations about reusing materials, renewable energy and the Great British weather.

The installation has cascading water and generates power using solar energy. It took five days to arrive at the seafront.

Two remaining drone shows will fill the skies later this week Credit: BPM Media

Drone shows are marking the emergence of the 'monster' as it moves from a decommissioned rig to one of the UK’s biggest art installations.

The shows have been created by the award-winning studio SKYMAGIC, who’s work includes London’s New Year’s Eve and the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games.

A North Somerset Council spokesman said: “Weston-super-Mare is looking forward to welcoming thousands of visitors to the seafront and town this August bank holiday weekend with beautiful weather forecast throughout and a packed programme of events lined-up.”

When and where can I watch the SEE Monster drone shows?

The public events programme kicked off yesterday (August 28) with the first of three free drone shows.

The second event will run on Tuesday 30 August and the third on Thursday 1 September.

All shows will begin at sunset, at 9pm or shortly after on Weston-super-Mare's seafront.

Will there be parking available?

Those travelling to the event are advised to car share or take regular public transport.

Both the Weston-super-Mare train station and bus hub are a short walk away from the seafront.

If driving to the event, there are plenty of pay and display car parks nearby. It’s also free to park on the seafront after 6pm.

What’s the weather like?

Warm weather is forecast for the remaining two events, with a low chance of rain.