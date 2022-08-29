Six young boys have been arrested after a 14-year-old was attacked in Gloucester.

The victim had his arm broken and sustained wounds to his head during the assault on Friday 26 August. He was taken to hospital but has since been discharged.

Gloucestershire Police say they received reports shortly before 3pm of a group of boys, who had been on bikes, chasing a teenager into a home in Lasborough Drive, Tuffley.

It was also reported that some of the group had a metal pole and a piece of wood. The occupant at the address was unharmed in the incident.

Six boys from Gloucester, aged between 12 and 14, have been arrested in connection with the incident and remain in custody for questioning. It is understood they are known to each other.

Officers have been conducting enquiries in the area and are appealing for anyone who has mobile phone, doorbell camera or CCTV footage of the group involved to come forward.