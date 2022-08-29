A woman was raped in bushes near to a petrol station in Gloucester.

Police say the victim had met the man at the bus station before they walked to towards the Gulf petrol station off Horton Road.

The man then raped her before fleeing the scene. The victim is now receiving specialist support.

Gloucestershire Police have released a CCTV image of a man they want to talk to following the incident, which reportedly happened between 8pm and 8.40pm on Friday night (26 August).

A spokesperson for the force said: "The man is described as white or of mixed race, wearing a black t-shirt with yellow motif, black joggers and black Adidas sliders.

"He was carrying a black 'man bag' and white carrier bag."

Anyone one who has any information or knows the man is being asked to contact police.

They are urged to call 999 if they know his current whereabouts, or if they have information that could help, to fill in an online form quoting incident 512 of 26 August.