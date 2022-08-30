Biker dies at scene of crash in South Gloucestershire

A motorcyclist has died in a two-vehicle crash in South Gloucestershire.

An investigation is now underway after a man in his 50s died at the scene.

Emergency services were called to Sodbury Lane in Westerleigh at around 4.55pm on 28 August, following reports of a crash involving a car and a motorcycle.

Avon and Somerset Police said: "Sadly the motorcyclist – a man in his 50s – died at the scene.

"Their family have been informed and are receiving support from specially-trained officers. Our sympathies go out to them."

The driver of the car attended hospital but has since been discharged.

Police ask for witnesses or anyone with relevant dashcam footage to call 101 and quote reference number 5222207965.