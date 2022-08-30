A child suffering cold water shock was rescued from the water near Godrevy Island yesterday (29 August).

It was the third shoutout of the bank holiday weekend for the St Ives lifeboat team.

Falmouth coastguard had also received multiple 999 calls about an adult and child in the water between Godrevy Island and the shore.

Jake Martin was at the helm of the St Ives lifeboat as they made their way to the scene near St Ives.

When they arrived, they found a lifeguard on a jet ski had already arrived and had got the casualties back to the shore.

The adult was taken to the lifeguard hut and the crew treated the child who was suffering from cold water shock.

The family then took the child to hospital for a check-up as a precaution.

The inshore lifeboat was then taken back to the lifeboat station where it was washed down and made ready for service again.

