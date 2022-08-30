Eight people had to be rescued from a beach in Cornwall after getting stranded on rocks in a rising tide.

The group got caught in waist-deep water at Maenporth beach in Falmouth on Monday 29 August.

Coastguard rescue teams from Falmouth and Porthleven, the senior coastguard operations officer and Falmouth’s RNLI crew were all sent to the scene shortly before 4pm.

A coastguard spokesperson said: "They found an urgent situation, with the tide coming in, time running out and the lifeboat unable to get close enough with the rocks jutting into the water.

"A water rescue was the only solution – so Matt and a coastguard rescue officer carried out tethered swims to bring all eight people to safety."

Senior officer Matt Rogers said tides “so often catch people out”, adding: “An area that seems perfectly safe when the tide is out can very quickly be surrounded by, or deep in, water when the tide comes in.

“Fortunately our coastguard rescue teams were able to rescue the group of people off the rocks, as the lifeboat couldn’t get in close enough, and get everyone back to safety before anything tragic happened.

“It shows how suddenly you can find yourself in quite serious danger on our coasts.”

HM Coastguard issues the following safety advice, for coastal visits: