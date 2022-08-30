A fire has been burning at a North Devon beauty spot since Monday evening (August 29).

The blaze a Baggy Point near Croyde could be seen from miles around as smoke billowed out across the sea.

Early on Tuesday morning (August 30), a spokesperson for Devon and Somerset Fire and Rescue said: "We haven't looked at the cause yet, it's still ongoing. So it started at around 5.30pm yesterday afternoon.

"20 acres of gorse has been affected by the fire and we've had two appliances there over night. They'll be relieved this morning so we've been there ever since."

The National Trust, who own and manage the headland, said:

"We’re aware there is a fire at Baggy Point. The fire brigade are on site dealing with this so we’d ask people to stay away.

"Thank you for your understanding. We’ll share news when we know more."

Selaine Saxby, the MP for North Devon, shared a picture of the billowing smoke online, and said "Very sad to see smoke coming up from the fire at Baggy Point now. Thank you to our brave fire service who are attending.

"Please be careful with cigarettes, bbqs and open fires as scrub is very dry still."

The cause of the fire has not yet been confirmed.