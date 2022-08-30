The pregnant partner of a Bristol rapper stabbed to death at Notting Hill Carnival has paid tribute to her "loving, funny and caring" boyfriend.

Takayo Nembhard, 21, was attacked on Ladbroke Grove on Monday after what police said had been a largely positive and good-natured event.

Mr Nembhard - who was also known by his rap name TKorStretch - was named as the victim by his manager, Chris Patrick, this morning.

The musician had also been a talented schoolboy footballer, spending time as an academy player for Bristol Rovers.

His partner Oshian Edwards, who is expecting his baby, has now paid tribute to him.

Takayo Nembhard was described as 'a good kid, a good guy' by his manager Credit: Instagram/@chrispatrick1

On Instagram, she described him as "the most kind-hearted, loving, funny and caring person".

“Takayo my sweet beautiful boy, all I can ask is why over and over again," she said.

“I’m sat here with sore eyes and a heavy heart as I’ve cried consistently for the last 12 hours while carrying your unborn son.

“I will remind him daily about how great you were as a son, brother, boyfriend and friend too.

“The love I have for you will never stop and I will honour your name every day.

“I will look after your sisters to the best of my ability. They loved you so much. We all did.

“I held your hand yesterday for the last time as you [lay] there lifeless and baby T kicked me straight away and it broke me.

“It’s just not fair, we live in such a cruel world."

Ladbroke Grove, west London Credit: Kirsty O’Connor/PA

The fatal attack was one of seven reported stabbings at the event on Monday evening.

The other six resulted in non-fatal injuries.

Mr Patrick said Mr Nembhard's talent was "endless", saying the rapper went to the carnival to "simply have a good time".

He added: “TK was a good kid, a good guy and what has happened breaks my heart…

“This is the worst possible ending for a talented kid.”

The Metropolitan Police has launched a murder investigation following Mr Nembhard’s death.