Statues worth £19k stolen from country estate in Gloucestershire

Twenty statues have been stolen from an estate - and the offenders tried to move more items but had to dump them due to their size and weight.

The statues, some of which had been at the property in Moreton-in-Marsh for more than 70 years, were taken between 10am on Sunday 24 July and midday on Tuesday 26 July.

The victim had been away for a few days and did not discover the theft until returning home.

A selection of the statues stolen from the estate in Moreton-in-Marsh Credit: Gloucestershire Constabulary

The items, which are all lead-based, have an estimated total value of around £19,000. The items are heavy and would need two or three people to move them.

Anyone who saw anything suspicious or who may have any other information is asked to contact Gloucestershire Constabulary through the website, quoting incident 239 of 26 July.