Hundreds of pounds in cash has been given to suspected scammers after they conned drivers into thinking they had damaged their car.

Gloucestershire Constabulary had at least three reports of incidents in the areas of Reservoir Road in Gloucester and Brooklyn Road in Cheltenham yesterday (August 29).

The police said: "In the scam, motorists have been driving along the road when they heard a loud noise from the passenger side of their vehicle.

"They have then pulled over, after being concerned they had been in a collision or something had hit their car."

On all three occasions, the driver was then approached by two men from another vehicle, who claimed that their wing mirror had been hit and damage had been caused.

The force added: "The wing mirror on the vehicle, which was described as a five-door silver saloon, was bent backwards. One of the men then stated a fee for the damage to be fixed."

The victims then handed over cash or travelled to cashpoints to withdraw money.

The men are described as being white and both spoke with an Irish accent. One was aged in his mid to late 40s, of a stocky build, with short-shaven hair which was greying.

The younger male was described as being of a medium build with brown hair.

Police are warning motorists to be vigilant to this type of 'crash for cash' scam, and to not hand over any money to fraudsters.

Similar 'crash for cash' frauds include scammers slamming on their brakes at busy junctions and roundabouts so the driver behind cannot stop in time.

If you feel you have been a victim, note as much information as possible about the driver, passenger, vehicle they were travelling in and circumstances of the incident.

Police ask that anyone with information about these incidents to fill in this form and quote incident 325 of 29 August.