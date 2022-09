Sunshine over Porthcressa, Isles of Scilly Credit: Steve Spinner

Spectacular sunset on the outskirts of Bath Credit: Rich Morris

A bit of sunny sailing in Bideford Credit: Graham Hobbs

How do I submit a photo?

Email: You can send your photos by email to westcountryweather@itv.com

Tweet:

@ITVCharlieP

@TheKateHaskell

Instagram:

Tag your photos with #westcountryweather and browse the feed @westcountryweather

Rain became a distant memory during August but we still had spectacular views Credit: Trebarwith Strand - Pauline Kent

Returning after three years - the Bristol Ballon Fiesta was a sight to behold Credit: Kim Atkins

Evening light and warmth being enjoyed by some Dartmoor cattle Credit: Ellie Kay

Another gorgeous sunset, this time over Clevedon Pier Credit: Will Snelling

The lack of rain became increasingly obvious as the days and weeks went on Credit: Burrator Reservoir - Julia Kelland

This stark illustration shows the side of Glastonbury Tor that sees the most sun and heat, and the least rainfall Credit: Mike Jefferies

Prolonged heat and drought caused our trees to shut down prematurely to converse energy and water Credit: False Autumn - Graham Hobbs