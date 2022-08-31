Play Brightcove video

Watch emergency services at the scene of the collision (BPM Media)

The family of a “devoted and loving” father-of-four have expressed their "great sadness" after he died in a crash in Plymouth.

Motorcyclist Ross Brown was involved in a collision with a minibus on Kings Road in Stonehouse.

The 45-year-old from Plymouth died at the scene of the collision, which happened at around 5.30am on 25 August.

His family paid tribute to him in a statement issued by Devon and Cornwall Police on Wednesday (31 August).

They said: “It is with the greatest sadness that devoted husband and loving father of four beautiful children, Ross Brown, was tragically killed.

“During this very difficult time, please respect the family by allowing us the privacy, time and space we need to come to terms with our tragic loss.”

Officers are continuing to make enquiries to establish the circumstances of the crash.

Witnesses, or anyone with any information is asked to contact police by email 101@dc.police.uk or call 101 quoting log 124 of 25/08/22.