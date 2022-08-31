Dramatic drone pictures have shown the extent of a devastating house fire in Bath today (31 August).

At the height of the incident, 16 fire appliances were on the scene at the home on Sheepfriar Lane in Marshfield.

Firefighters from Bath were first on the scene after the call was made to the fire service just before midday. They requested further fire appliances including the drone unit to be sent to the incident.

Thankfully no one was injured. Images from the drone show the property gutted and with barely any roof left following the blaze.

The scene of the house fire Credit: Avon Fire and Rescue Service

Avon Fire and Rescue Service said: "At the height of the incident 16 fire appliances were on the scene, including a turntable ladder, drone unit, command unit, welfare unit and a fire appliance from Dorset and Wiltshire Fire and Rescue Service.

"All persons have been accounted for and no injuries have been reported.

"Firefighters used high-pressure hose reels, jets and a turntable ladder to extinguish the blaze while wearing breathing apparatus for safety.

Drone footage of the house fire Credit: Avon Fire and Rescue Service

"Crews remain on the scene ensuring the properties are safe from further fire and continue to dampen down the area.

"The cause of the fire is currently unknown.

"We’d like to thank the community for their patience while we continue to have a large presence in the area."