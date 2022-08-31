Four women have been taken to hospital after an incident outside a nightclub in Bristol.

The incident started outside Pryzm in the city centre at about 3.30am on Sunday 14 August. Those involved then moved on to Canon's Way.

Four women sustained injuries and required hospital treatment.

In a statement released today (31 August), Avon and Somerset Police said they want to identify the people who were inside a car parked nearby.

Investigating officers want to speak to the driver of a white car, possibly a 4x4, which was parked behind Watershed.

Anyone who has dashcam footage or witnessed the incident is asked to get in touch with the police.