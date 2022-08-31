Garden centres in Devon are giving away £25,000 worth of plants today (August 31) following poor sales.

Plants Galore will be letting the plants go for free at their stores in Exeter, Newton Abbott and Plymouth.

The recent drought and cost of living crisis has resulted in slow sales, but the business does not want the plants to go to waste.

Garden Plant Manager Nathan Bulley explains "The recent prolonged dry hot conditions have been extremely challenging for the Garden Centre industry.

"In addition to this, the rising cost of energy and other household goods have meant that customers are having to re-prioritise their household budget.

"As a result, we want to give back to our loyal customers during these difficult times."

The plants will be available on a first come, first serve basis

It is not the first time Plants Galore has given away plants. Last year, people took away thousands of pounds after stores faced staff shortages.

The plants will be available on a first come, first serve basis from the store car parks.

"There's no catch", adds Mr Bulley, "Simply turn up and load your car with as many plants as you get fit in.

"First come first served. We just need to move the plants on to a good home."