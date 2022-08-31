Loganair has suspend operations at Cornwall's airport this winter.

Daily services to Manchester and onwards to Aberdeen, together with non-stop flights to Edinburgh and Newcastle, will be completely suspended between November 2022 and March 2023.

In all, almost 300 flights scheduled to Newquay over the coming winter season have been withdrawn from Loganair's schedule.

In a further blow to Cornwall’s connectivity, summer routes linking Newquay with Teesside and onwards to Inverness will not return in 2023, and planned growth on other routes is to be redirected to other UK airports.

A spokesperson for Loganair said: “It’s with a heavy heart that we’ve taken the decision to withdraw our entire winter Newquay programme and to curtail our Summer 2023 plans too.

Cornwall Airport Newquay entrance. Credit: Cornwall Newquay Airport

"Despite all of the challenges that the pandemic has delivered, we’ve worked incredibly hard over the past two years to build up our presence at Cornwall Airport Newquay.

"We’re most disappointed that short-sighted and short-term decisions by the airport’s management to incentivise unsustainable operations by other airlines leave no prospect of winter flights remaining viable, particularly against a backdrop of high fuel prices and rising inflation.

“In the meantime, we’ll be directing our efforts towards other UK regional airports such as Southampton, Exeter and Cardiff, where airport managements recognise and appreciate the enormous value that year-round, sustainable regional air services can bring to their communities and local economies.”

Loganair has contacted all customers with winter bookings on the affected routes to offer a change of travel date or refund options.

Cornwall Council's cabinet member for transport Philip Desmonde said he was “disappointed” that the airline has decided to scrap its winter schedule from Newquay Airport.

Loganair plane Credit: ITV Border

The announcement came just days after it was revealed that the rejuvenated Flybe would be returning to Cornwall, operating flights to London and Manchester. The daily flights are set to start in October.

In response to the Loganair announcement, Cllr Desmonde said: “I am very disappointed that Loganair decided to withdraw their operation. It seems to be a reaction to the success we have had to bring back Flybe to our schedule. They will be providing us with six flights to Manchester each week and two to Edinburgh.

“Despite their (Loganair) departure, although disappointed we need to provide greater capacity which was part of the reason to be so supportive of Flybe deciding to return to Newquay.”

Loganair’s 72-seat ATR72 Credit: Loganair

Cornwall Airport Newquay said: "We are disappointed that Loganair has made the decision to cancel its flights to Manchester and Edinburgh this winter but would like to reassure our passengers that a daily service to Manchester is still available with FlyBe and we look forward to welcoming Loganair back on both routes in the spring.

"As an airport, we are committed to serving the people and economy of Cornwall and this is what drives the commercial decisions we make as an airport. We are delighted that we now have more airlines operating from the airport than before the pandemic, offering destination and airline choice to suit every traveller.

"London and Manchester have historically made up over 50% of the passenger volumes to and from Cornwall Airport Newquay and we are delighted to now be able to offer the choice of up to three flights a day to both Heathrow (Flybe, commences 30 October and British Airways) and Gatwick (Eastern Airways), with three airlines operating services to Manchester (Loganair, Flybe and easyJet), helping to build back not only the capacity needed on these routes but also offering choice and flexibility to our passengers."

Written with support from Richard Whitehouse from the Local Democracy Reporting Service.