Watch our exclusive interview with Jason Donavan above

Jason Donovan has returned to Bristol almost a decade after his performance in Priscilla Queen of the desert.

Already this year he's performed at the Queen's jubilee and reunited with pop royalty Kylie Minogue for the finale of Neighbours, and now Jason is here in the West Country starring in a musical very much close to his heart.

Joseph and the Amazing Technicolour Dreamcoat opened the Bristol Hippodrome last night - 31 years after Jason landed the title role of Joseph. This time he's playing Pharaoh and he is relishing the challenge.

He said: “We had a discussion about me playing Joseph, but we’re no longer in that moment of time.

Jason Donovan as Pharoah

"My voice has changed and singing the ballad that is 'Close Every Door' it’s too tough.

“My time as Joseph was so special as it was, I sort of want to remember that for what it was. It’s not that I don’t sing those songs backstage, it’s just that they’ve lived with me for many years.

“Joseph is a family show, a universal story of a dreamer and someone who overcomes adversity but sticks to their own integrity.

“The songs have lasted because there’s something very fresh about it, there’s a simplicity, an emotional connection and it’s very difficult to get those things right and that’s magic and I think this show has a lot of magic about it."

He added: “It’s always great to come to Bristol, it’s such a young and vibrant town, the food here, the people and it’s quite close to home.

“The audiences have been awesome for these shows. I also think I was here before Christmas doing my own show for one night, which was great."