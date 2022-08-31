Hundreds of journalists working for some of the South West's biggest newspaper titles are striking today (31 August) in a row over pay.

Around 1,100 journalists working for Reach Plc - which runs both the Plymouth Herald and the Bristol Post, among other titles in the South West - have walked out.

It comes after the National Union for Journalists (NUJ) rejected a salary increase of 3% or £750, whichever is more, from Reach on the grounds it would not be enough to help journalists to deal with the cost of living crisis.

The NUJ is calling for an 8.5% rise, but says talks over pay negotiations broke down over the bank holiday weekend. A ballot of its members at Reach saw members vote 79% in favour of the strike.

Now more than 1,100 journalists have walked out from newsrooms across the company, which has titles in Devon, Cornwall, Dorset, Somerset, Wiltshire and Gloucestershire.

The walkout is part of a nationwide strike by staff at Reach staff. Credit: ITV West Country

Around 20 journalists formed a picket line outside the Bristol Post and Western Daily Press office in Bristol's Baldwin Street this morning.

NUJ Bristol branch treasurer Paul Breeden said some staff were so desperate for cash they are having to use food banks.

"They've had enough of being low paid and overworked," he told ITV News West Country.

"They've been offered just 3% on their pay deal which is clearly way below what the cost of living is now, let alone what it's going to do in the winter. Believe it or not, there are journalists resorting to food banks."

He also said that almost half of the staff at the Bristol office have left in the past year due to working conditions.

Reach chief executive Jim Mullen earns around £4m a year, which his employees say is 'galling'. Credit: ITV West Country

Mr Breeden added: "Today we're sending a message to Reach and particularly the chief executive Jim Mullen, who is taking home about £4million this year - how does he expect his journalists in Bristol to live in this city with increasingly high rents?"

The first walkout was due to take place last Friday but it was called off last minute after Reach said it was willing to engage in "substantive talks".

But on Tuesday, the union claimed the company had made "no fresh offer on the 3% pay rise (or £750 minimum) that was rejected a month ago by staff".

Chris Morley, NUJ Reach national coordinator, said: "It is unprecedented in the company’s history that more than 1,000 of its journalists have been mandated to take strike action and other industrial action.

“The NUJ is ready and willing to achieve a negotiated settlement. But for that to happen, the company will need to understand that our members are prepared to stand up and be counted and are not willing to merely accept the crumbs off the millionaires’ table.

“Our members earn very modest pay for the vital - but stressful - part they play in keeping the public informed around the clock.

"They know that a company that can make a £14m half-year dividend payment to shareholders next month can do more to make its journalists’ salaries more competitive.”

A spokesperson for Reach says it "greatly values" its journalists and is "disappointed" it has been unable to reach an agreement with the NUJ.

They added: “Whilst this is not the outcome we would have wished for, 2022 continues to be extremely challenging for the whole publishing sector with reduced demand for advertising and energy inflation driving the cost of newsprint to record levels.

"We therefore remain focused on protecting the interests of all our colleagues and stakeholders, ensuring the group has a sustainable future in the face of an uncertain economic climate.

“We continue to be open to further talks at any time to resolve this dispute and move forward.”