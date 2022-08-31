A man has been re-arrested on suspicion of murder following the death of a 77-year-old in Gloucestershire.

On 12 January, police were called to a property in Stonehouse to a report that John Coxon had sustained a head injury.

He was taken to Gloucestershire Royal Hospital by ambulance for treatment. A man was subsequently arrested on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm in connection with the incident, and was later released under investigation.

Mr Coxon remained in hospital until he sadly died on 25 March.

A 64-year-old man from Stroud was re-arrested on suspicion of murder on Wednesday (31 August). He remains in police custody.

Police searches are taking place at an address in Park Road, Stonehouse, with detectives appealing for anyone with information to come forward.

MCIT Detective Inspector Adam Stacey said: “Over the coming days there will be a police presence at Mr Coxon’s address in Stonehouse while further searches take place there.

"We wanted to let the local community know why we’re in the area, and to also urge anyone who thinks they have information relating to Mr Coxon’s death to please come forward.

“You can contact us online or by calling us on 101, or if you’d prefer to provide information anonymously then you can contact Crimestoppers.

“We appreciate that we’re asking people to cast their minds back to January, in case they saw someone in the area or witnessed something.

"As Mr Coxon also died several months ago, we’re keen to hear from anyone who has heard anything about what led to his death.”

Anyone with information can provide this to police online by completing the following form and quoting incident 271 of 12 January. You can also call police on 101.

To give information anonymously you can contact independent crime-fighting charity Crimestoppers online or by calling 0800 555 111.