Two teenage boys have been arrested after a man was stabbed in a park.

The teenagers, aged 14 and 15, were arrested in the early hours of today (Wednesday 31 August) and are currently being questioned by detectives.

Avon and Somerset Police were called to Hamilton Park, off Hamilton Road, at around 8pm on August 30.

The victim, aged 52, was taken to hospital after receiving initial treatment from officers.

The boys were arrested on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm (GBH) with intent following an incident in Taunton.

The stabbed man's injuries are not thought to be life-threatening or life-changing, and he was later discharged to recover at home.

Hamilton Park, Taunton Credit: Google Maps

Officers from the Neighbourhood Policing Team are carring out patrols of the area to provide reassurance to the community.

Inspector Huw Jenkins, neighbourhood manager, said: “We would like to reassure the community we are doing everything in our power to bring those responsible for this assault to justice.

"Enquiries, including house-to-house and a review of CCTV, are underway and the public can expect to see an increased police presence during our investigation.

“I understand that this incident will have caused concern in the community, but we’re carrying out a significant amount of work across the Avon and Somerset area to tackle knife crime.

“Our early intervention teams work closely with schools and other youth organisations to educate young people on the dangers of carrying knives and the impact that knife crime has on victims, perpetrators, families, and communities.

“Our Blunt Truth workshops, which we developed in partnership with the NHS and which we deliver in secondary schools, show young people first-hand the consequences of not speaking up if they suspect someone is carrying a knife, and provide practical first aid training which could save lives in the event of a stabbing.

“Knife crime is such a complex issue and police alone will never solve it. We must all work together to ensure our young people know how they can report if they know someone is carrying a knife, and importantly, that they understand that carrying a knife never makes you safer and in fact puts you more at risk.”

Anyone who witnessed this specific incident, or anyone with relevant CCTV, doorbell or dashcam footage is asked to contact police.