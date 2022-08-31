Eight people have been arrested after nine properties in the South West were raided by police as part of an investigation into the supply of Class A and B drugs.

Drugs, cash, vehicles and mobile devices were seized as part of the operation, which saw nine raids carried out in east Devon and north Cornwall on Wednesday (31 August).

Two men and one woman have been arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply a controlled drug and five men were arrested on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of a controlled drug. They all remain in police custody at this time.

Detective Inspector for Devon and Cornwall Police Guy Biggar said: “The operation that officers have carried out today forms part of an investigation into the supply of drugs across the force area.

“The warrants were carried out simultaneously under Section 8 of the Police and Criminal Evidence Act 1984, in order to preserve potential evidence.

“The individuals arrested will be interviewed in due course.”