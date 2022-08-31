Play Brightcove video

Air ambulances land at the scene

A second man has died following an industrial accident in Devon which saw four people injured.

One man died at the scene of the incident in Shebbear, Beaworthy, on 23 August.

Devon and Cornwall Police have today (31 August) confirmed a second man, who was airlifted to hospital, died in hospital on 27 August as a result of his injuries.

Two other men who sustained minor injuries have since been discharged from hospital.

Police say enquiries into the incident are "ongoing".

The Health and Safety Executive says it is aware of the incident and is assisting Devon and Cornwall Police with their enquiries.

A spokesperson said: “Our thoughts are with those affected by this incident and their families during this sad time.”