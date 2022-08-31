Five people had to be rescued from a French fishing vessel after it started taking on water.

The vessel suffered an electrical failure 160 nautical miles south-west of the Isles of Scilly at 7.40pm on Tuesday 30 August.

French coastguards alerted HM Coastguard, which broadcast a distress signal in the area.

The crew of the damaged fishing vessel were evacuated to a life-raft at sunrise this morning (August 31).

They were then picked up by one of the other fishing vessels which responded to the distress call.

The RRS James Cook remained at the scene throughout and provided a vital communications link to HM Coastguard.

Jack Paterson of HM Coastguard said “We would like to thank all the vessels who responded to the distress call to help the fishing crew.

“This rescue is a perfect example of how we work with the maritime community, at home and abroad, to keep people safe.”

The damaged ship is being towed to a port in France.