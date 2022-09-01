An abandoned home in Plymouth has finally been restored after the weight of bird poo caused the roof to collapse.

The empty home was restored due to an intervention by Plymouth City Council.

The property is a spacious Victorian family sized home on Beauchamp Road in Peverell - and was first reported to the council's empty homes team back in 2014.

Even at that point, it had been abandoned by its owner for four years with regular complaints received about its condition.

To help bring it back into use, the council tried to help the owner sell it, both directly and with the help of an estate agent.

The property got close to selling a number of times but on every occasion, despite constant pressure from the empty homes team, all of the plans fell through because of lack of engagement by the owner.

The property is now fully restored. Credit: Plymouth City Council

In the meantime, the dilapidated condition of the property led to pigeons entering through a hole in the roof and nesting in the loft.

Due to the weight of the pigeon poo, part of the ceiling collapsed in the main bedroom.

Following more legal wrangling, the council decided that enough was enough and an order for sale was agreed so that the sale could be completed without any further delays.

Finally, it was put back on the market before being renovated to become an impressive family home and sold again.

The family sized home has now been sold again. Credit: Plymouth City Council

Councillor Rebecca Smith, cabinet member for housing and communities, said: “I’m really pleased to see this home come back into use.

"Although the number of empty homes in Plymouth is on the decline, we must continue to use all of the powers at our disposal to get that number as low as possible.

“There are thousands of households who need a home in our city right now and every house that lies dormant could be put to use to help the housing challenge.

"I would implore landlords who have property that is not let or they are not using, to get in touch with our teams.”