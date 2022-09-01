Play Brightcove video

Watch the full report

With just a matter of days until the doors to Bristol Zoo's iconic Clifton site close for the final time, staff have been saying some of their final goodbyes to its animals.

The zoo is the oldest in the UK, having been open for 186 years. But it will close for the final time at 5pm on Saturday 3 September.

Work will then begin to create the new Bristol Zoo at the Wild Place Project in Gloucestershire.

The zoo's closure is an emotional time for many, not least those who have cared for the its animals.

"They just enrich our lives," Imogen Callender said.

She is a mammal keeper responsible for looking after three fur seals.

The fur seals will remain in Bristol Zoo even after the site is first closed

"It's fantastic to be near wild animals and have a relationship with them," she said. "You see new things every day.

"It is really sad and I will really miss them but I'm sure wherever they go, they'll be very well looked after - and I'll be going to see them."

Some animals are being sent to other zoos around the world, while others will remain at the historic site for a while - just without their usual audience.

For the fur seals that means a daily feed of five kilos of fish each and training routines to maintain their health will continue the Clifton zoo.

While some of the animals will be transported to the Wild Place Project over the next couple of years, some staff will leave their roles at the zoo at the end of this week.

Engagement and learning presenter Ian Rodgerson has been telling visitors about red pandas for almost 11 years.

"It's bittersweet," he said.

"We know that Bristol Zoological Society will continue despite the fact that, unfortunately, this site is closing.

"There's a lot of emotional connection for me and a lot of people but there are positive aspects of it, too, with animal care continuing at Wild Place."