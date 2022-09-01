A dog who was shot in the face is looking for a second chance at life in Cornwall after surviving reconstruction surgery.

Buddy the pulin cross balkin collie was living on the streets of Bosnia when the attack took place.

He was left to suffer for days before he was eventually found and rushed to the vets where he survived facial reconstruction surgery.

In the process, he lost his upper jaw and had to have two small holes reconstructed where his nose was so he is able to breathe properly.

The two or three year old dog is currently being fostered by a lady in Bosnia and is set to arrive in Cornwall later this month.

He’s currently up for adoption with Liskeard based charity Paws2freedom.

Susan Sheldon from the charity described Buddy as a ‘true hero’, she said: "It's like no one has told him he hasn't got a nose or upper jaw, he acts like a normal dog.

“Despite the fact that he lived on the streets and was kicked, abused and then shot, Buddy is full of life and energy."The lovely lady where he currently is describes him as young, cheerful, funny and sweet, but he would certainly need a big and active home in a semi-rural area so he can run around and play.

"Ideally, there would also be another female dog for company, who can be role model for Buddy to help him learn and adjust."

Buddy is described as 'full of life' despite his past injuries Credit: BPM Media

A Paws2Freedom statement reads: "He can eat normally. He is breathing absolutely fine except that on occasion he sometimes sneezes quite a bit. The vet explained that due to the nature of Buddy's injury there was nothing much left of his lower sinuses and breathing airways. As part of the surgery the vet has reconstructed two little holes to breathe through but Buddy can sometimes have food stuck there which triggers a sneeze reflex."It is important to give Buddy suitable food. His condition sadly makes tin food mush an absolute no-no. Buddy copes best with dry food, cooked meat and veg.

“It would be essential for his future adopters to continue his diet. Buddy has been through hell and back and we would like to see him enjoy as many of life's pleasures as possible."

The charity hopes to find Buddy a suitable home in Devon or Cornwall in time for his arrival later this month

You can contact Paws2Freedom via their website to find out more.