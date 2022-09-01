A fundraiser has been set up to help the family of a Bristol rapper who was stabbed to death at Notting Hill Carnival.

Takayo Nembhard - also known by his stage name TKorStretch - died on Monday (29 August) after being stabbed in Ladbroke Grove.

The 21-year-old's girlfriend Oshian Edwards is heavily pregnant with their child.

Paying tribute to her boyfriend earlier this week, she said she has been left broken by his death.

“I’m sat here with sore eyes and a heavy heart as I’ve cried consistently for the last 12 hours while carrying your unborn son," she said.

“I will remind him daily about how great you were as a son, brother, boyfriend and friend too."

She described Mr Nembhard as a "loving, funny and caring" boyfriend who was "loved so much" by his family and friends.

Mr Nembhard's manager Chris Patrick has now set up a fundraiser for Ms Edwards and her unborn child.

He said: "Little TK will never have the opportunity to know his father, and Takayo will tragically never meet his little baby boy.

"Writing this breaks my heart, as nothing is more beautiful than seeing your first child grace the world with his or her first muted cry of hello.

"This moment has been taken from Takayo.

Ladbroke Grove, west London Credit: Kirsty O’Connor/PA

"Fundraising is not ordinarily something we do in the black community, but I do this because TK’s talent was endless and I can tell you guys he was close to greatness.

"He had three albums ready to go, and the powers that be were keenly watching. His turn was coming.

"So whatever we raise will go to his family to help raise his child and help Oshian through what will be a very difficult process of raising a child on her own."

He said Takayo, who was 21 years old, went to London to "simply have a good time" at the carnival.

Takayo Nembhard was described as 'a good kid, a good guy' by his manager Credit: Instagram/@tkorstretch

The Metropolitan Police has launched a murder investigation following Mr Nembhard’s death.

Mayor of London Sadiq Khan said he was “sickened” by the stabbing.

“Violence has no place on our streets and we are doing everything in our power to root it out,” he added.