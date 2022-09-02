A new worldwide electronic music festival debuts in Bristol this weekend (September 3 and 4), with headline performances from Jamie XX and The Chemical Brothers.

Forwards Festival will take place on Clifton Downs, where there will be two main music stages, plus a stage called THE INFORMATION, which will host talks on activism, cultural current affairs and Bristolian voices and collectives.

One of the organising co-founders, Tom Paine said: "We're proud to be unveiling a new festival for a new era of festivals, in the best city in the world, our hometown of Bristol.

"Now, more than ever, it's important that our events invite debate and challenge the audience to do more to make the world a better place, as well as being a place to cometogether, dance, and make memories."

Here is everything you need to know ahead of the festival:

What is the line-up for Forwards Festival?

The headliner for Saturday is remix artist and producer Jamie XX who will be playing a live set. Charlie XCX will also headline earlier in the day.

Other acts playing on Saturday are: Little Simz, Khruangbin, Fred again.., Floating Points, Kojey Radical, Shygirl, OVERMONO (Live), Sudan Archives and Chrissi.

The headliner for Sunday is The Chemical Brothers, who will bring their globally renowned immersive live show to the West Country.

The other artists playing on Sunday are Róisín Murphy, Caribou, Sleaford Mods, Self Esteem, The Comet is Coming, Kae Tempest, Gabriels and Connie Constance.

The full line up for both days of the festival. Credit: Forwards Festival

How do you get to Forwards Festival?

There is no general public parking on the site. There will be road closures and parking exclusions in the surrounding area, so the organisers are advising people come to the festival on foot, by bike or public transport.

There is an allocated drop off / pick up point a few minutes walk from the festival site for taxis / Ubers, plus limited bike parking.

The festival will be operating a Shuttle Bus Service in partnership with First Bristol, running to and from the Festival via a number of city centre locations.

You can get the bus from Temple Meads train station and Bristol City Centre at bus stop C6 opposite Radisson Blue Hotel. A single ticket costs £2.20 and Return ticket costs £4.30.

There are various food stalls and toilets on site. Credit: Forwards Fesitval

Which food stalls will be there?

There will be a wide variety of Bristol based food stalls at the festival. Team Canteen CIC, the independent hospitality collective which fights against food vulnerability, will host a pop-up cafe and cater backstage for talent and crew.

Here is the full list of what food is available across the weekend: Cube Coffee, Viva Los Churros-La Cantina, Oh Crepe!, Fish & Chips, The fish truck, Birdsmiths, Born Sloppy, Castaway Kitchen Gyros, Dead Wingers, Far East Noodles, Holy Cow, Teriyaki Shack, Cyprus Kitchen, Nasi Hut, Burger Theory, Taiga Burger Kitchen, CHOY House, Spaghetti Sisters, The Alpine Pizza co, Stone Baked, Green Pepper Red Tomato, Farm Shop Grill and Salad Bar, Wrappers Delight, Chunky Chips Chicken Strips, Ritual Kitchen, Biblos Wraps and Tasty Ragga.

Are tickets still on sale?

Day and weekend tickets are still on sale for Forwards Festival on their website.

Adult day tickets are £63.08 and adult weekend tickets for both days are £102.14.

Is there NHS discount?

Local NHS workers will be able to buy tickets for £25.00 plus a booking fee. The event organisers say "this is our small way of saying 'Thank-You' to all the amazing NHS staff for their hard work and dedication over the last two years in supporting the people of the South West."