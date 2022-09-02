Thieves have caused significant damage while breaking into a North Devon Hospice charity shop.

Staff and volunteers of North Devon Hospice say they have been left saddened by the break-in at the hospice’s furniture centre on Two Rivers Industrial Estate.

Thieves smashed windows, used crowbars to force open doors and attempted to break into a safe inside the shop.

The hospice will now have to pick up the cost of window and door repairs. Credit: North Devon Hospice

The resulting cost and disruption come at a time when the hospice is seeing the highest ever demand for their care.

Chief executive of North Devon Hospice Stephen Roberts said: “Our teams are working so hard right now, trying to support everyone who needs hospice care. So this break-in feels like an attack on the vital work they are doing.”

The costs associated with the break-in further pile pressure on the charity, which has seen a dramatic drop in donations among the cost-of-living crisis.

"The first three months of this financial year are the worst we have ever seen,” Mr Roberts said.

“We completely understand that everybody is concerned about every single pound in their pocket right now. However, we rely on donations from the local community to provide vital care and support to patients and families in North Devon. So each pound makes a difference and our teams are working so hard to raise the funds needed at the moment.

The vandals used a crowbar to force open a door to the shop Credit: North Devon Hospice

"That’s why it is even more frustrating that we have to spend money mopping up after criminals.”

The after-effects of the pandemic mean there has been a rise in life-limiting illnesses, many of which have been diagnosed later than normal.

Director of care at the hospice Jo Dedes is worried that paying to fixing the shop will use resources needed to care for people at the hospice.

She said: “It’s the last thing we want to deal with, especially when the need for hospice care is at its highest ever level, and we are focussed on looking after a record number of local people facing life-limiting illnesses like cancer,” she said.

“We want to make sure every pound raised is helping our nurses and counsellors cope with the extra demand for their care. So it’s heartbreaking to have to deal with such needless destruction at one of our sites."

Multiple windows were smashed while the vandals broke in. Credit: North Devon Hospice

However, the supporters, volunteers and staff of North Devon Hospice are determined not to let the vandals dent their enthusiasm.

“We will not let this deter us from our mission,” Mr Roberts said.

“We are determined to continue being there for all the family, wherever and whenever you need us. The people of North Devon are counting on us.”