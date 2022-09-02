A number of First Bus cuts have been confirmed for the South West.

The timetable changes will see 13 bus services across Bristol, Bath, South Gloucestershire and Somerset dropped from 9 October. Other routes will be reduced or shortened.

First West of England has said the cuts are a result of unprecedented driver shortages and a fall in passenger numbers since the pandemic.

The news comes after Metro Mayor for the West of England, Dan Norris revealed bus services in the Bristol region were under threat.

Which First Bus services in the South West have been axed?

There are 13 different First Bus routes which have been scrapped, impacting people in Bristol, Bath Somerset and South Gloucestershire. Here is the list in full:

5 – Downend to Bristol

72/ 72a – Temple Meads to UWE Frenchay

96 – Hengrove to Brislington

178 Radstock to Bristol

X2 Bristol to Yatton

Y3 Yate to Bristol

Y4 Yate to Bristol

Y5 Chipping Sodbury to Bristol

22 University of Bath To Twerton

42 Odd Down park and ride to Bath’s Royal United Hospital

178 Radstock to Bristol

126- Weston-super-Mare to Wells

First has said Bristol’s 47 service will provide a partial replacement for the majority of customers on services 5, Y3, Y4 and Y5. Journeys will operate from Bristol city centre, Lewins Mead to Yate via City Road, Ashley Road, Sussex Place, St Werburghs, Eastgate, Fishponds Road, Fishponds, Oldbury Court, Downend, Emersons Green, Pucklechurch and Westerleigh.

Doug Claringbold, managing director of First West of England, said: "We’ve had a 25% reduction in the number of people travelling and clearly, we need to adapt our business to that.

“There’s an acute driver shortage, not just in our industry, there’s a labour shortage across the region.

“It means we’re having to make some very difficult decisions.”

New timetables will be available on First West of England’s website closer to 9 October.